Late Nigerian musician, Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi has sparked public concern with a series of social media posts.

Recall that the late singer passed away on last year under circumstances that remain under investigation.

In a viral video, Omowunmi alleged threats to her safety and that of her son Liam.

While calling out Mohbad’s father, the grieving wife took to her Instagram story to expressed a desire for a thorough investigation into Mohbad’s death.

She wrote;

“I know they will not let me talk! They said I am not talking. Now that I am, they are flagging me.

Nigerians I and Liam are at your mercy! Are you going to allow what happened to Ileriouluwa to happen to us? They are threatening us daily! They have taken our freedom from us! Nigerians help us.

Myself, my husband and my father-in-law for 7 days, he would always wake us up by 6 am every morning to ask if I had any dreams and pray for me, this man was literally my best friend. Baba gave me and my husband fruit and water to make a prayer from the first of July till the seventh, I got to know I was pregnant 5th of August the same year, and my father-in-law was so ecstatic over the news of my pregnancy. Why is he trying to defame the treasure his son left behind? Do you think Liam would ever call you his grandfather after justice has been served and DNA has been done? Go and get the court order cos it’s time I put my enemies to shame!!

I am determined to seek justice for the suspicious circumstances surrounding my husband’s demise and I refuse to remain silent until the truth is revealed and accountability is served. However, my very life, as well as that of my son, is under severe threat, and our freedom has been stripped away.

I implore the Nigerian Police Force to intervene swiftly and decisively to ensure our safety and to conduct a thorough investigation into my husband’s death. Additionally, I humbly appeal to the compassionate hearts of my fellow Nigerians to rally around us in solidarity and support. The weight of these threats is suffocating, and I am in desperate need of assistance.

Please, let us stand together to uphold justice, protect the innocent, and preserve the sanctity of life.

With profound urgency”.

See below;

Omo y’all should free mohbad’s wife why put her through so much pain and emotional anguish and as for baba mohbad ogah o💔💔 pic.twitter.com/kWatz8lSGV — 𝒮🌸🧚🏽🦋 (@AESTHETE_gemin) March 28, 2024

