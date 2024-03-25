Nigerian musician Asake recently shared a personal story on social media that centered around his ex-girlfriend and a wise financial decision he made early in his music career.

Asake described achieving a financial milestone in his music career. Wanting to share his success, he presented his girlfriend with a gift of 2 million naira (approximately $4,600 USD).

However, she unexpectedly declined the gift, considering it to be too small. Asake expressed surprise at her reaction, given her modest background.

Unsure how to proceed, Asake sought advice from fellow musician Olamide.

Olamide advised Asake to break up with the girlfriend and use the money to support his mother. Asake opted to follow this advice, using the funds to help his mother establish a business.

As a result of the business, Asake’s mother is now financially independent and no longer requires his financial assistance.

In his words;

“When I made my first big pay check from music, I was so happy that I shared the news with my girlfriend. I gave her full details of how much I made and the next day, I gave her 2 million naira as a gift.

To my surprise, she turned it down saying 2 Million was too small compared to how much I had made. I was abit worried coz this girl is from a humble background and I never imagined her to be like that.

I explained the situation to Olamide and he advised me to leave the girl, he also instructed me to send the 2 Million Naira to my mom.

I’m glad I did coz my mom was able to make good use of the money and open a big provision store. My mom doesn’t call me for financial issues anymore coz she’s doing just fine…”

See reactions below;

dammat_collections: Who rejects a gift, no matter how small it is. Omo my gender. 5k wey I go thank you for 1 week on top😂😂😂😂.

hypeman_mayweather: Special adviser 👏👏👏 imagine after the 2million the babe go still ask for more 👏buh his mom did not ask anymore already established.

_global_don: In Africa entitlement is killing us someone’s money??🤣.

bolfemcre8tions: I would have done the same. Who rejects money? That 2 million would just have been the beginning.

boujee_gold: Genz baddie😄, life is yet to hit her though. She lost a guy that was so open enough to tell her how much he made, wow!

temmytohpeey_1005: Feeling entitled is cancerous…………..

ALSO READ: “The best mother-in-law with a heart of gold” Ekene Umenwa and husband surprises mother-in-law on her birthday