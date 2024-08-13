Big Brother Naija housemates Kellyrae and Kassia, who are actually married, have been pretending to be just friends as part of their game plan.

However, their close relationship has raised eyebrows among their fellow housemates, with some speculating that they might be dating.

During a conversation in the kitchen, one housemate, Rhuthee mentioned that Kellyrae and Kassia’s close bond has led people to assume they are romantically involved.

However, she added that she wouldn’t worry about it, as people would have made similar assumptions if she and her best friend had entered the house together due to their close friendship.

In response , Kellyrae jokingly referred to Kassia as his “kid sister” in an attempt to downplay the rumors and maintain their cover.

He also stated that his mother will be disappointed in him if he is not taking good care of her.

As the show continues, it remains to be seen how long the married couple can maintain their secret and what other hilarious moments their game plan will bring.

Will they be able to keep up the act, or will their fellow housemates discover the truth about their relationship? Only time will tell.

