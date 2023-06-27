Social Media Influencer, Fairy Gbemie has claimed that Nigerian Chef and Guinness World Record Holder, Hilda Baci is dating Popular influencer, Enioluwa.

She made this claim in a recent Twitter post.

In her post, Gbemie claimed that Hilda Baci and Enioluwa are currently dating.

She also revealed that Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla is not dating Eni, as speculated online.

According to her, the duo are just best friends.

She wrote;

“I just confirmed that Eniola and Hilda Baci are dating, him and iyabo ojo’s daughter are just besties.”

This comes after Hilda and Eni were spotted in matching outfits during church service.

See her post below:

