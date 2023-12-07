Popular Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has finally addressed the rumors swirling around his relationship with fellow actor, Damilola Adegbite.

After announcing his separation from his wife in September 2023, the actor’s social media activity fueled speculation of a budding romance with Adegbite, including photos and videos of them together.

However, during a recent interview with TVC, the movie star set the record straight, denying that he had ever claimed to be in love again.

Bolanle Ninalowo emphasized a key distinction between “peeping” and love, suggesting that his interest in Damilola Adegbite may not be as deep as the rumors suggest.

In his words;

“I never told you guys that. Who told you that? That I found love again…. No, I said I was peeping somebody.

You Nigerian ‘e de jo tori Olorun’ (I be you in the Name of God). Peeping… Love, Peeping… Love is two different things. Peeping marked her. You never know, Maka is a lover.”

