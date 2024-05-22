Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has opened up about his early days in the industry.

In a recent interview with Teju Oyelakin on the Tejubabyface show, the movie star revealed that he was paid as little as N4,000 for lead roles in 2014.

Lateef Adedimeji, who has since become a household name in Nigeria, shared that his father had offered him sage advice about the trappings of success.

According to him, he warned him that the attention of women would be a sign of his success, but also a potential pitfall if he wasn’t careful.

The actor, who has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, said that it wasn’t until 2015 that his earnings increased to N100,000 to N200,000 per role.

He said;

“If I tell people that I wasn’t collecting N100,000, N200,000 until 2015/16, a lot of people would not believe me.

Before then, the highest I collected for a lead role was either N4,000, N5,000, or N10,000. I was paid that low back in 2014 because it was more like a learning process.”

My father once told me that the day you know you are successful is when women are surrounding you to get your attention. The day you will also know that the time of doom is near is when you can’t caution yourself and you start following them back. Females come with the success and the ruin”.

