Nollywood actress, Liz Da Silva has expressed gratitude to God as she celebrates her birthday.

The actress turned 45 years old today, June 10.

In celebration of her birthday, Liz Da Silva took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos and a video of herself.

The thespian, while sharing the photos, appreciated God for his undiluted love and grace.

Liz Da Silva revealed that she is definitely in her chapter of fulfilment.

“I’m grateful for your undiluted love. Grace above all. As I am definitely in my chapter of fulfillment, amen”. She wrote.

See her post below;

ALSO READ: “It’s Been Three Years And Your Killers Have Been Out On The Loose” BBNaija’s Khafi Emotional As She Remembers Late Brother 3 Years After His Murder