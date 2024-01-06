Yesterday, January 6th, was a day of both sadness and celebration as Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi and her family laid her father to rest.

The burial came weeks after his passing on December 16th.

Recall that Chizzy had shared her deep grief on social media when her father passed.

The actress who got married over five years ago rhetorically asked how her father could die without him carrying her children.

She wrote, “My father is gone Words fail me. My father, my first love. I’m broken, my whole life is turned upside down. This was not our plan. Father how can you die without carrying my children.

This is too much for me but I cannot question God. I’m glad I gave you almost everything you have ever wished for when you were alive. Rest in peace father Please come back to me as soon as possible. I don’t understand what’s going on anymore, first call in the morning and it’s the news of your death, can I ever pick any call in the morning again. Please say a prayer for me.”

Weeks later, Chizzy Alichi and her family has laid their father to rest.

Many Nollywood stars, including Kanayo O Kanayo and Uju Okolie, came to honor Chizzy’s father and show their support for the family.

They showered love and respect on their friend and colleague, and money rained down in a traditional show of tribute.

Watch video from the burial;

