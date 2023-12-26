Fans of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy has rejoiced after his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, posted Christmas photos with a blingy ring that set tongues wagging about a possible engagement.

In the viral photos shared via her Instagram page, Ivy was cladded in cozy pajamas and holding a glass of wine.

However, all eyes were glued to the ring on her fourth finger, wondering if it hinted at a big step for Paul Okoye and his girlfriend.

The caption kept things simple: “Merry Christmas! Saved these PJs just for this pic. Happy birthday, Jesus! He’s the real reason for the season!”

Reacted to this, fans flooded the comment section, throwing out guesses like:

“Is that an engagement ring?!” – @steph_daive

“Maybe it’s just a cool ring, not everything means marriage!” – @_cutepetit

“OMG, is she engaged?? That ring is gorgeous!” – @peck_xx

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1SN4eXoH2r/?igsh=NGJtYTI4cnk0bHhy

