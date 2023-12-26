Popular Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Eliot has shared beautiful photos of himself and his wife, Victoria Elliot, to mark their 20 years of togetherness today the 26th of December 2023.

The member of the Lagos state house of assembly professed love to his wife while recalling their trials, pains and tough times as well as their happy experiences.

Elliott appreciated his wife for putting up with his stubbornness, giving him a shoulder to lean on, being his confidant and sweetly his BABAMAI.

He wrote:

“20 years gone by and I love you more and more each passing day

We have been through the mills, tough times and pains

We are going through happy feeling , experiences and thrills

Whats most heartwarming is , we are doing it …TOGETHER

Thank you for putting up with this occasionally strong headed person

Thank you being a shoulder to cry on, lie on and sleep on

Thank you for being my partner, my friend ,my WIFE

Thank you for being BABAMAI

I love(d)you then

I love you now

I love you tomorrow

Yours

Dezinbong”