Popular Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Eliot has shared beautiful photos of himself and his wife, Victoria Elliot, to mark their 20 years of togetherness today the 26th of December 2023.
The member of the Lagos state house of assembly professed love to his wife while recalling their trials, pains and tough times as well as their happy experiences.
Elliott appreciated his wife for putting up with his stubbornness, giving him a shoulder to lean on, being his confidant and sweetly his BABAMAI.
He wrote:
“20 years gone by and I love you more and more each passing day
We have been through the mills, tough times and pains
We are going through happy feeling , experiences and thrills
Whats most heartwarming is , we are doing it …TOGETHER
Thank you for putting up with this occasionally strong headed person
Thank you being a shoulder to cry on, lie on and sleep on
Thank you for being my partner, my friend ,my WIFE
Thank you for being BABAMAI
I love(d)you then
I love you now
I love you tomorrow
Yours
Dezinbong”
Discussion about this post