Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has tackled her former friend and colleague, Uche Elendu for allegedly lying about her age.

Recall that the thespian celebrated her 40th birthday yesterday, July 14.

Reacting to this under the comment section of a blog post, Angela Okorie slammed Uche Elendu for lying about her age.

According to her, the mother of two is 50 years old and not 40.

In her words;

“Na God go punish am make she no dey lie, she is 50 years, this thief may all the evil she has done continue to follow her for the rest of her life Amen🙏 nonsense human being.”

