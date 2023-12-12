Nollywood actor, Junior Pope and his wife, Jennifer Awele has purchased a new house.

The couple took their Instagram pages to share the good news to their fans.

In a joint message, Junior Pope and his wife expressed gratitude to God for blessing them with a new house.

The movie star acknowledged God’s role and expresses deep thankfulness to God for making their dream of owning a home a reality.

He wrote;

“Our Home 💃

Dear God…It Can Only Be You!!!

We Can’t Thank You Enough 🙏🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇

Congratulations to us …… @qutejay @dopeevents007″

See below;

