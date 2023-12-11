Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has replied a troll who tackled her for not advising her friend, May Edochie to go back to her husband, Yul Edochie.

Recall that May was decorated with the Eminent Peace award by a Non governmental organization, Lawpa Ambassadors.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate her, Anita wrote; “The one whom God has blessed Shallom @mayyuledochie more to come congratulations again my Chick.”

Reacting to this, a troll slammed Anita Joseph for not advising May Edochie to recouncile with her husband.

The troll identified as chilaxynora wrote; “No go advice her to go back to her hubby,de here de follow her for yansh….later u go begin

de post Bible n prayer wey no be real”

Upset by her outburst, Anita wrote;”@chilaxynora you need sanctification.”

