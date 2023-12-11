Social media users praised Regina Daniels for her reactions after veteran Chinyere Wilfred ordered her off the set of her movie.

In a video posted on Chinyere’s official Instagram page, Regina Daniels can be seen cautiously knocking on her door.

When the veteran actress opened it and saw Regina, she questioned her presence, wagging her finger in the face of the billionaire wife.

The younger actress then went on her knees to beg her senior colleague. According to the video, Chinyere Wilfred had been waiting on the set for Regina for a long time.

Chinyere Wilfred was heard yelling and expressing her displeasure with Regina, but the younger actress persisted in pleading her case, even going down on both knees.

Chinyere ordered Regina to leave her movie set at one point in the video, but the younger actress refused and hugged her legs instead, referring to her senior colleague as a mummy.

Read some of their comments below:

@Rita.daniels06: “Ewooo! Nne, please we are sorry. I am joining her in the begging. gbayaluba!”

@Kor_in_effect: “This is what life is about. She showed her anger. She sincerely asked for forgiveness and she she accepted. I love this.”

@officialugeed: “Regina is so grown into a beautiful respectful woman.”

@sexynayaray: “Regina shaaa is very humble ”

@officialkingiyke85: “Mother will always remain mother and I love her level of humility.”

@doc_sosa: “She’s sweet and warm. Regina is also well-behaved and respectful. We love this!”

@_undisputedmonty: “Even as Ned’s wife she’s still respectful.” chayil_tethila: