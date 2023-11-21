BBNaija winner, Phyna and Ilebaye has unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Recall that the duo were friends while the Level up house.

During her stay in the All-stars house, Baye was bullied by some of her fellow housemates and Phyna defended her via Twitter. She also asked fans to vote for her.

Months after the show, it may seems the duo may no longer be friends.

People noticed that Ilebaye and Phyna are no longer following each other on Instagram on November 20, 2023.

No one knows why this happened. However, Phyna’s recent post suggests that Baye was ungrateful; hence why she unfollowed her.

In the tweet, she talked about people who are not grateful.

“We don’t fkn with ungratefulness this sidddddeeeeeeeeeeeee💃🏼” she wrote.

See below:



