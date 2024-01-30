Controversial Nigerian singer Portable explains why he loves money more than women hours after dragging his baby mama on social media.

It would be recalled that the street pop artiste had dragged his 4th baby mama, Ashabi for calling him her husband.

He said that she’s his side chick and all he had done was get her pregnant and not pay her bride price.

Portable, via a video on his Instagram page said that he loves money more than he has love for women.

He revealed that money gives him energy and with money he can always take care of his women.

See reactions below:

yusufomobolanleola said: “Side chick Dey suffer 000 the girl no talk anything bad for that interview sha”

typretty2022 said: “Lori oro portable Oluwatoyin gba ope”

iammusicmonstar commented: “Online in-laws”

marley_kween said: “Shey wonti interview e ri kenu e kan”

ageless_sweetsoul penned: “We are your online mummy’s. We would tell you korokoro, when you messed up. As we dey love you love you music, Na so we go take correct you, if you make mistakes”

omotolani_brown_ asked: “Why u do like that for asahbi naw na love she love u oo”

uclemuclem said: “You fit still get money make who no get de knack our babe….”

Watch him speak below: