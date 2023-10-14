A Nigerian man has called out Nigerian singer, Wizkid for laughing at his mother’s funeral yesterday.

Recall that the music star wept terribly during his mum’s wake keep.

However, he was seen laughing and dancing with Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, and other celebrities at the funeral ceremony, which took place in Lagos, Nigeria.

Reacting it this, a man criticised Wizkid ‘s behaviour, saying, he wasn’t supposed to laugh or dance.

“Wizkid laughing and dancing on his mother’s bur!al ceremony doesn’t sit right with me” the Twitter user wrote.

This led to him being attacked online.

@ewatomilola wrote; Se n gbo werey😂😂😂😂in Yoruba land, mama went to rest and it’s a thing of joy to celebrate in grand style . Death is inevitable and she has come to fulfill her purpose. Everyone will die at a point, live a good life in other to be celebrated when you’re gone.

@sidiquorhakeem wrote; If e reach your mama turn make you cry forever.

@sunkanmi wrote; Why the Nigerian man no volunteer himself make we bury am with mama wiz 🙄🙄 #ashiere 🙄🙄

@mcajele wrote; It’s called celebration of life for a reason mumu. She lived a life of legacy that’s why she’s been celebrated.

See below;

