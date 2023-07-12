Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie has mourn the death of his friend and colleague, Cynthia Okereke.

Recall that the veteran actress tragically passed away on Tuesday night.

Taking to his Instagram page to mourn the death of Cynthia Okereke, Charles Inojie shared a photo of the deceased.

The actor revealed that the news of her death has left him speechless.

Charles prayed for her to rest in peace. He also promised to appreciate their friendship forever.

In his words:

“Words fail me. Rest in peace, my friend, aunt, and mom.

I will forever appreciate your friendship”.

See his post below;

ALSO READ: “Smoking cigarettes is not part of enjoyment” — Singer Cynthia Morgan blast US-based Nigerian professor Uju Anya over new photos