A Facebook user identified as Udeaja Gozie Kingsley Stanley has alleged that Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s recent drama is fake.

In his post, the content creator revealed that the couple wants to make money on Facebook by sharing fake videos of them in heated arguments.

According to him, the actors are gradually phasing out popular skit makers & online couple, Aisha and Odogwu who are known for sharing videos of them in heated arguments to earn money on Facebook.

On how Yul Edochie and Judy make their money, the Facebook user revealed that the couple records their discussions and share it on their Yul’s page so that their followers can watch, share and comment. The higher the engagement, the higher the money.

In his words;

“Yul edochie and Judy has taken over Aisha and Odogwu already.

They’ve found out that there is money in video’s.

They now record their discussions and post so that you can watch,share and rant.

Digital møney.

You complain and share for your friends to see them, they cash out and go their way.

May quest for møney no make me lose my self Respect.”

