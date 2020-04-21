In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, a young Nigerian lady has stirred up controversy following a statement she made stating that she can’t date a man who earns N100K monthly.

The lady who was being interviewed on a TV program revealed that she can only date a man who makes N250,000 monthly, but still, she can’t marry such a man.

She further stated that it will be difficult to marry a man who earns N500,000 as they may face difficulties in paying for their children’s school fees.

See Video below,

I can not date a jobless man or a man who earns 100k – Nigerian lady pic.twitter.com/g0ng9642A2 — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) April 21, 2020

Following her statement, Nigerians have taken to their social media handle to blast her with many slamming her.

