A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to reveal how she was dumped a few years ago by her then boyfriend because she was jobless and broke.

The lady identified as Wittygem on twitter took to the platform to reveal how she was dumped by her man in 2015 to marry someone else because she was jobless and now his wife has become one of her employees

She wrote:

5 years ago, he ditched me and married another woman because I was jobless and broke, guess what?? I just discovered his wife is one of my employee

Turns out it was the same lady who’d one time taken to social media to you share a screenshot of her account balance that got everyone talking..

