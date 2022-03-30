Liquorose receives N5M from fans as her 27th birthday gift

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2021Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Some supporters set up a Gofundme for Liquorose to rescue her from being evicted from her residence, and we’re still waiting to hear how that is progressing, while others have given her a N5 million check as a 27th birthday present.

We believe that the EmmaRose shippers are also trying to do their best to keep their favourite from being evicted from her flat, and we believe that this N5M will go a long way to help her if she does have rent problems.

It’s heartwarming to see how these BBNaija fans are willing to go above and beyond to make their favorite stars happy, and we believe that giving her N5 million as a birthday gift is something she will treasure even more.

See screenshot below; 

