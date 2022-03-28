Shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith (Video)

During the Oscars 2022 live ceremony, popular American actor Will Smith slapped American comedian Chris Rock.

Chris Rock, a popular American comedian who was in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards, made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying she resembled G.I. Jane 2.

Will Smith lost his cool, marched up to the stage, and delivered a powerful slap on the comedian’s cheek.

He sat down and said angrily to the comedian that he should not mention his wife’s name.

Many individuals were taken aback by the incident, with some even questioning whether it was staged.

Check out the video below:

