Man turns down appointment as Governor Okowa’s SA, throws weight behind Peter Obi

Omenuwoma Josiah, a Nigerian, has declined an appointment as Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization.

Josiah made this known in a statement released to journalists, adding that his decision was to afford him the opportunity to declare full support for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP).

Okowa and Atiku Abubakar are the Vice Presidential and Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), respectively.

The man thanked the Governor for considering him for the job but noted that he had already committed himself to the ‘ObiDient’ movement.

The statement reads; “I choose to be OBIDIENT and I have decided to remain actively OBIDIENT because I strongly believe that Nigeria will be better if Mr Peter Obi is President by 2023.”

“I sincerely wish to thank Is Excellency Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to have graciously offered me the opportunity to serve and I most grateful to my Caring Big Brother/Friend, Distinguished Leader, My great Supporter and Father to have recommend me, influenced and facilitated the appointment, “Big Bros you don too show me love wen I no fit forget” It’s unfortunate the came at this time that I have actively engaged and Committed myself to the OBIDIENT Movement.

“I am so sorry that I have to decline the appointment, I would have really love to serve, this was a very difficult decision. I wish to also appreciate all those that Supported me, those that criticized me (Constructively or destructively), those that were proud of me and those that we disappointed.

“Going forward, let’s respect each other decision and choice as we work towards a better Nigeria, let’s put the general interest of Nigerians first because the overall welfare and security of Nigerians is more important.

“God bless you all,

God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Happy Sunday, I love you all.”