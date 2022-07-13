Peter Obi storms Osun; pulls massive crowd ahead of gubernatorial election [Photos]

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has stormed Osun State to campaign for Lasun Yusuf, his party’s gubernatorial candidate in Saturday’s elections.

The massive crowd that welcomed Obi’s arrival in Osun was a notable highlight amid speculations that he and his party have no structures in any part of the country.

Peter Obi’s visit to Osun follows that of popular singer Davido, who had previously visited the state to support his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who is running for governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

See photos below;

The crowd has left many wide-eyed in disbelief. @Jason Duek wrote: “Wow!! I can’t believe Obi is pulling this much crowd.”

 

