Ali Abubakar, a man residing in Abuja, has disclosed that he was unable to appear before a Shari’a court in Kaduna due to a lack of transportation funds.

His wife, Ajinomo Ohunenene-Ummi, attended the court to seek a dissolution of their marriage, but Abubakar was absent.

Through the court messenger, Tajuddeen Saidu, Abubakar informed the court that he couldn’t attend the hearing due to financial constraints preventing him from traveling from Abuja to Kaduna.

Abubakar requested that the petitioner’s request be granted, allowing the court to proceed with the proceedings.

The petitioner, represented by her attorney Nafisa Ibrahim, expressed her desire to end the marriage and her willingness to reimburse the N50,500 dowry paid by her husband.

She also requested a monthly feeding allowance of N20,000 from the defendant and requested custody of their one-year-old child.

Judge Malam Abdulrahman Isiyaku instructed the court messenger and the petitioner to call Abubakar so that he could respond to the allegations.

According to the court messenger’s report to the judge, Abubakar agreed to the divorce and child custody but proposed paying N10,000 per month in child support for their daughter.

Abubakar also agreed to allow the complainant to use the N50,500 dowry as a five-month child-feeding allowance.

When asked by the court, the complainant approved of the proposed amount.

The judge concluded the marriage through Khul’i (redemption) and ordered the petitioner to keep the N50,500 dowry for the child’s support over the next five months.

The judge also ruled that Abubakar would continue to be responsible for the child’s upbringing, clothing, and education until she reaches school age.