Nigerian singer, Teni has challenged Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Tems, Yemi Alade and other female artistes to a physical fight.

This comes after Wizkid threw shades at Davido and Don Jazzy, causing stir online.

In a viral video, Teni challenged Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Tems, Yemi Alade and other female colleagues to a fight.

According to her, the male singers are the only one engaging in fights/beef.

Teni pointed out that instead of throwing shades online just like the male artistes, they should engage in a physical fight.

While stating that he would love to engage in a physical fight with Ayra Starr, the singer said it will be easy for her to beat up the singer.

In her words;

“Shey we no fit beef ourselves ni make we beat ourselves if we catch ourselves for outside. Me and Ayra Starr. I will beat Ayra Starr. Who I fit fight. Physical fight ooo, no be the one we go dey tell ourselves, ‘Fuck you bitch’.”

“The fight that we will see ourselves and throw punches at each other. Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Simi (I go tell Adekunle Gold to stay one side).

“You know say as they boys don dey go crazy, make we go crazy too. Make we see ourselves outside, make we tell our MOPO to stand one side. We should throw punches and head butts ourselves”.

Watch the video below:

