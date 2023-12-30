A Nigerian lady has praised Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele ‘s success and resilience in the Nigerian film industry.

This comes after the thespian’s movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ became the highest grossing Nollywood film of 2023, two weeks after it’s release.

Taking to her page, the lady revealed that Funke Akindele doesn’t compare herself to others, but only to her past self.

According to her, the filmmaker continuously strives to be better than she was yesterday, pushing boundaries and reaching new heights.

The X user disclosed that the former candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos may not have been successful in politics but she didn’t dwell on it.

Instead, she learned from it, reinvented herself, and focused on building her empire in film.

She wrote;

“Funke Akindele competes with her yesterday. She is in a world of her own.

She showed up in Politics, but it didn’t work out as planned, then she dusted her profile, wiped the past, and invested in her empire.

In 2 weeks, A Tribe called Judah has romanced N613M.

@funkejenifaakindele is the Wizkid of the movie industry. She must be obeyed”.

