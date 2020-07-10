Regina Daniel and the whole Nwoko family has finally revealed the name of their popularly celebrated newborn baby boy in a naming ceremony recently held.

The talented Nollywood actress and her Billionaire husband have named the new baby, Munir Neji Nwoko at the on-going Child Naming ceremony at the Abuja Mansion and Estate of the husband.

The sensational couple were Received Delivered of a new baby a week ago and was also named Nollywood Baby of The Year by Actors Guilds of Nigeria.

Check Out The Name of Regina Daniels New Baby As Child Naming ceremony hold.

Check out the photos:

