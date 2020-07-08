Men are scum! Men are scum! but was it really this guy’s fault?

A lady on twitter has come out to tell the “men are scum story” of her friend and colleague. The twitter user with the handle @seyishae who seems to be a prominent user of the platform judged by the number of her followers recently shared the story of her colleague at work who got cheated on by her boyfriend when she refused to stay the night with him. According to the story, her friend had gone to her boyfriend’s place and was with him until around 9 pm when she decided to leave. Her boyfriend pleaded with her to stay the night which she refused. A little over an hour later, she returned to his place after having a change of mind but her boyfriend has already called another babe over for the night.

Read the story as shared by @seyishae

A colleague was telling me about how she left her man’s house at 9 pm after he already begged her to stay over but on getting home, she changed her mind and headed back to his crib. Got there 2mins past 10 pm and baba already had a chick over. She cried all the way home.

Got there 2mins past 10pm and baba already had a chick over. She cried all the way home. Men!. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Anty Funmi ♥♥ (@seyishae) July 8, 2020

See other users reaction to the story:

The guy is wrong!

But I’m in awe as to how mans got another chick over, in an hour or less.

That’s some survival skill, bruh!! pic.twitter.com/gEXrnN65lv — EngineerGrapher🔧📷 (@clemms_august) July 8, 2020

Probably Misunderstood. He was probably sad cos the girl left and invited another over to console him. The girl should’ve understood and appreciated the other invited one for being there for him. Men don’t cheat — Divinity❁ (@CAN_Divine) July 8, 2020

Srsly don’t know what to say…

The man tried his best to beg her and it was for a reason, she should have stayed back! — Game_Theorist (@Techieddie) July 8, 2020

