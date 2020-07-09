A nursing mother was recently nabbed at a hair shop in Balogun market, Lagos after she allegedly tried to steal human hairs worth N200,000.

According to the hair vendor identified as Kingsley, this isn’t the first time the same lady would be stealing human hairs from his shop. He said she came over some time ago and stole hairs. She was caught and he later allowed her go free after she pleaded with him.

This time around, she came again and was caught trying to make away with two human hairs worth N150,000 and N50,000 respectively.

Watch the video below;

