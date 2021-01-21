Nigerian Couple Buys Their First House 2 years After Relocating To Canada

A couple who relocated from Nigeria to Canada almost two years ago has purchased their first house. The Nigerian man, Nonso took to Twitter on Thursday, January 21, to announce the good news a few days after his wife gave birth to their first child.

“Almost two years ago, my wife and I decided to hit hard reset. We left everything behind to start afresh in a brand new country with no family or friends around. This week we bought our first house in Canada. #Thankful” ” he wrote.

SOme Nigerians took to the comments to congratulate the couple while some believe they are not telling the full story. A user identified as BikinDOb wrote;

Nigerians who go abroad and put down payment for a house and pay the rest monthly for a specified period of year(s) ,need to state that it’s a mortgaged and not fully paid for(as they claim bought it). Its not a shame to say it as it is ffs. BE TRUTHFUL