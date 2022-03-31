Lady whose parents forgave for getting pregnant in 100 level gets pregnant again in final year

A Twitter user has shared a story about a female student who failed to learn from her previous mistakes.

The student allegedly became pregnant out of wedlock during her first year at the school, but her parents were sympathetic and chose to give her a second chance.

The parents looked after their daughter so that their daughter could return to school and finish her degree program.

However, the girl’s despair was compounded when she became pregnant for the second time in her 400 level, this time for a different man.

Sharing the story, @deshola55 wrote;

”This girl got pregnant while in 100 level, her parents decided to take full responsibility of the child, asked her to go back to school just for her to get pregnant again in 400 level and with a different guy lol.”

See how social media users reacted below..

@Heis_Marsive; Gave her parents matriculation and convocation gifts.

@Djskipatronic; Can you call the babies “the beginning and the end”?

@TGzConcepts; Moral of the story: Parents, don’t cover evil for your children, otherwise they will think they did the right thing. They will do it again…

@KolapoTimothy; Na her parents wey take full responsibility cause am.

@FunmiKolz; Lmaoooo. She don almost finish. She should start facing her responsibilities.