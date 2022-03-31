TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays…

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time…

Lady whose parents forgave for getting pregnant in 100 level gets pregnant again in final year

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user has shared a story about a female student who failed to learn from her previous mistakes.

The student allegedly became pregnant out of wedlock during her first year at the school, but her parents were sympathetic and chose to give her a second chance.

The parents looked after their daughter so that their daughter could return to school and finish her degree program.

 

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady apologises to ex-boyfriend for falsely…

Lady praises God after saving her 1-year-old son who…

However, the girl’s despair was compounded when she became pregnant for the second time in her 400 level, this time for a different man.

Sharing the story, @deshola55 wrote;

”This girl got pregnant while in 100 level, her parents decided to take full responsibility of the child, asked her to go back to school just for her to get pregnant again in 400 level and with a different guy lol.”

See how social media users reacted below..

@Heis_Marsive; Gave her parents matriculation and convocation gifts.

@Djskipatronic; Can you call the babies “the beginning and the end”?

@TGzConcepts; Moral of the story: Parents, don’t cover evil for your children, otherwise they will think they did the right thing. They will do it again…

@KolapoTimothy; Na her parents wey take full responsibility cause am.

@FunmiKolz; Lmaoooo. She don almost finish. She should start facing her responsibilities.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after their housemaid…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays suspiciously…

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time friend’ to her male…

‘We saw hell’ – Survivor who got shot on the thigh recounts ordeal

“God protect my life” – Terrified Nigerian soldier prays as he walks alone…

Reactions as ladies play a game of asking their boyfriends for account number…

Lady praises God after saving her 1-year-old son who swallowed a key

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares terms and conditions received from debtor owing sum of N450K

Lady whose parents forgave for getting pregnant in 100 level gets pregnant again…

Mr Macaroni screams after lekki woman inputs N1M on his phone to be transferred…

Nigerian lady apologises to ex-boyfriend for falsely accusing him of domestic…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays suspiciously…

BBNaija star, Queen patronises roadside food sellers, gives them bundles of…

“It’s sad when men with big ‘sizes’ can’t use it”- Yemi Alade demonstrates how…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More