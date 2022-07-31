TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I felt betrayed by him in private”– Alex Ekubo’s ex -fiancée,…

Trouble in paradise as Yul Edochie unfollows first wife, May on…

“You were paid N10 million through your wife’s…

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending N111k on date with her

Social Media dramaNews
By Ezie Innocent

Twitter users feasted on a story about a woman who became enraged after a man refused to pay her N7,000 transport fare after spending N111,000 on a date with her.

It all started when Twitter user, @oreoluwa_sugar took to the platform to complain about ‘I just got back’ (IJGB) guys, an acronym for people who have recently returned from abroad.

She tweeted; ”This is why I hate going out with all these ‘IJGB’ them no dey Sabi anything and they behave anyhow.

READ ALSO

Dating a man with regular job is just like using Android…

Man grieves as fiancee dies two weeks to wedding

Unknown to her, a friend of the guy who took her on a date saw her tweet and called her out.

He revealed how his friend spent N111,000 on the date with the said girl at Ikeja City Mall, and that she got angry when he refused to pay her N7,000 Uber fee after she got to her house in Yaba. He shared a screenshot of the lady’s conversation with his supposed friend.

Well… I’ll like to know why @oreoluwa_sugar is trying to drag my guy after inviting her to ICM, sent her money for transport and she is still demanding for 7k uber fee around past 12 at night,,fgs ICM to Yaba for night wey road done free .. Someone that spent 111k ooo”

Twitter users were quick to react to the gist with most calling out the girl for still asking for uber fare after the guy had spent much on their date. Read some of their comments below…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I felt betrayed by him in private”– Alex Ekubo’s ex -fiancée, Fancy Acholonu…

Trouble in paradise as Yul Edochie unfollows first wife, May on Instagram amid…

“You were paid N10 million through your wife’s account not to drag…

Regina Daniels reveals what she tells her husband, Ned whenever he complains…

Woman finds out after wedding that her husband is a mechanic not car dealer

Drama as Georgina Onuoha blast Yul Edochie for mocking her over involvement in…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid called out for snubbing skit maker, Carter Efe who made a trending jam…

#BBNaija: Beauty confronts Ilebaye after Saturday night party, yanks off her wig…

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending…

‘Boys no near my house’ – Yul Edochie warns as he flaunts 17-year-old daughter,…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

#BBNaija: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna, Eloswag spotted kissing aggressively (Video)

“I and my son’s life is in danger” – Sandra Iheuwa raises alarm

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More