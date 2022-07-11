“Remain in your marriage and endure to the end” – Twitter user tells women as he reveals why divorce is never an option

Women should stick with their marriages no matter what they are going through right now, a Twitter user advised.

When things get difficult, women shouldn’t consider breaking their ties with their husbands, according to tweep Hunkle Vic.

For the sake of their children who might be impacted by the divorce, he counseled women to stay married.

He wrote: “Dear ladies,For the sake of your children. Please remain in that marriage and endure to the end. Divorce is never an option,stop running from your fears and confront it”

His advice has gotten a negative reception from social media users who have berated him for it.

