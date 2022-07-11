TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with…

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and…

Singer, Teni is engaged

“Remain in your marriage and endure to the end” – Twitter user tells women as he reveals why divorce is never an option

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Women should stick with their marriages no matter what they are going through right now, a Twitter user advised.

When things get difficult, women shouldn’t consider breaking their ties with their husbands, according to tweep Hunkle Vic.

For the sake of their children who might be impacted by the divorce, he counseled women to stay married.

READ ALSO

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids…

Man catches two old women that disliked his late mother…

He wrote: “Dear ladies,For the sake of your children. Please remain in that marriage and endure to the end. Divorce is never an option,stop running from your fears and confront it”

His advice has gotten a negative reception from social media users who have berated him for it.

In other news; Aisha Yesufu, an activist, claims that a Muslim-Muslim ticket would be an affront to justice, fairness, and parity before the general election in 2023.

After Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, named former Borno state governor Kashim Shettima as his running mate, Ms. Yesufu posted this on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with comedienne,…

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and sucking her breasts…

Singer, Teni is engaged

Reactions as Kizz Daniel tells lady he hijacked during concert to ‘DM’ him…

Men are scarce, nobody is asking me out again – Pretty lady laments (Video)

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva over what she did…

Tears flow as all occupants except one die after their SUV got trapped in a…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Only bring a rich man that can spend, our family is big – Grandma advises…

Mercy Aigbe marks daughter’s 21st birthday with powerful note

“Remain in your marriage and endure to the end” – Twitter user tells women as he…

Chacha Eke Cries For Help As She Makes Move To Completely Severe Ties With Her…

“My ex broke up after I lost my fingers but I’m happily married now”…

Lady narrates how her husband mocked her parents after their wedding

Lady assaults her best friend for allegedly sleeping with her boyfriend

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More