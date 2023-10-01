Before a match, Cameroonians paid respect to late Nigerian Afrobeat singer Mohbad, who died a few weeks ago.

Many Nigerians are still in shock over the sudden death of the famous artist, while his music continues to create waves across the world.

Cameroonian supporters were filmed paying their condolences to the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, in a recent viral video circulating on social media.

These Cameroonians sang the song “Ronaldo,” which honors the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo performed by the artist.

This heartfelt gesture highlights how music continues to forge connections between football players and their fans. It also underscores the profound respect and admiration that the young musician commanded beyond the borders of Nigeria.

Watch the video below;