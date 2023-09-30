Mr Joseph Aloba has said his ex-wife, who happens to be his son, Mohbad’s first stepmom, once asked him to choose between the late singer and her.

The bereaved father made this known during an interview with The Punch as he clarified Mohbad’s lyrics in the song, “Sorry”. Mr Aloba said his relationship with her was complicated.

He revealed that he chose Mohbad, and his decision in picking his son over his partner led to her packing out from the family.

Aloba said; “The stepmother told me one day, ‘Choose me or your son.’ I chose my son (Mohbad) and she packed her loads and left.

I and the lady were together for more than seven years. I married her around 2005. That stepmother did not want me to send Mohbad to school, and I chose my son. And she decided to leave”.