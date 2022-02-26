“Evacuate Us To Poland Now” – Singer Ben Ktezt Cries Out Amidst Russia Vs Ukraine War

Fastrising Nigerian singer, Ben Krezt, has cried out to the Nigerian government to evacuate to Poland, Nigerians who are trapped in Ukraine.

Ben Ktezt who is presently in Ukraine, in a post on his insta story, stated that Nigerians in Ukraine trekked for 4 hours to Poland border, but was sent back because the Nigerian government didn’t inform the authorities.

He therefore cried to the Nigerian government to find a means to evacuate Nigerians to Poland.

His words,

“The Nigerian government should shun empty promises and actually evacuate us!! Poland is near and their airport is functioning. So why can’t Nigerian government reach out to the Polish government? Abi the embassy for Poland na joke? Nigerian parents with kids are freezing to death. Outside the border of Poland. When will Nigerian government ever take things serious? People trekked for up to 4 hours to get to Poland border. Only to be sent back because Nigerian government never inform the authorities. We need a government that cares for it’s citizens. Everyone is panicking. Evacuate us to Poland now”.

