TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man angrily confronts wife for texting her ex lover after three…

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of…

Mercy Johnson rocks her wedding gown in the presence of her kids,…

“Evacuate Us To Poland Now” – Singer Ben Ktezt Cries Out Amidst Russia Vs Ukraine War

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Fastrising Nigerian singer, Ben Krezt, has cried out to the Nigerian government to evacuate to Poland, Nigerians who are trapped in Ukraine.

Ben Krezt
Ben Krezt

Ben Ktezt who is presently in Ukraine, in a post on his insta story, stated that Nigerians in Ukraine trekked for 4 hours to Poland border, but was sent back because the Nigerian government didn’t inform the authorities.

READ ALSO

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders…

“If we are not married, the only person responsible for your…

He therefore cried to the Nigerian government to find a means to evacuate Nigerians to Poland.

His words,

“The Nigerian government should shun empty promises and actually evacuate us!! Poland is near and their airport is functioning. So why can’t Nigerian government reach out to the Polish government? Abi the embassy for Poland na joke? Nigerian parents with kids are freezing to death. Outside the border of Poland. When will Nigerian government ever take things serious? People trekked for up to 4 hours to get to Poland border. Only to be sent back because Nigerian government never inform the authorities. We need a government that cares for it’s citizens. Everyone is panicking. Evacuate us to Poland now”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man angrily confronts wife for texting her ex lover after three years of…

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of money in Edo…

Mercy Johnson rocks her wedding gown in the presence of her kids, after 10 years…

Drama as man bumps into friend sleeping with girlfriend in the open (Video)

Man begs court to cancel his marriage because his wife is too greedy

If I die, Naira Marley killed me – Singer Mohbad cries out in tears…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“February 26th is a special day in our family” – Obi Cubana celebrates wife and…

“I’m a god” – BBNaija star, Ka3na brags as she shows off daughter she ‘created’

“Evacuate Us To Poland Now” – Singer Ben Ktezt Cries Out…

“Being A Child Of God Will Test You And Make You A Better Person”…

‘I’m prepared for backslash and whatever happens’ – Actor Lateef Adedimeji…

“I Will Find Love When I’m 60” – Actress Shan George

“Get Yourselves Busy” – Eniola Badmus Advises Those Watching…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More