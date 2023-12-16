Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is ending 2023 with a N1.7 billion mansion in London.

The good news was shared by the music diva via her Instagram story.

Tiwa Savage couldn’t wait to share the exciting news with her fans, posting peeks of her luxurious new mansion on Instagram.

“Copped my first 🔑in London Town🙏🏿

With the best team. My agent @morg9nrose

My bestie and acct too @tiwaayankoya” she wrote.

Her Blogger bestie, Tundeednut spilled the tea on the staggering price tag, confirming Tiwa’s official entry into the London homeowner club just in time for the holidays.

According to him, the mansion is worth N1.7 billion.

While the exact location and details of the mansion are still a secret, one thing’s for sure: Tiwa has leveled up in major style.

Congratulations to her.

See the photos below;

