Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott has showered praises on her colleague, Iyabo Ojo.

This comes after Nigerian singer, Naira Marley filled a N500 million lawsuit against Iyabo.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian expressed intense admiration and respect for her senior colleague, whom she called “Mother reincarnate” and “perfect heart.”

She also highlighted several qualities she find commendable.

Ufuoma McDermott sees Iyabo Ojo as someone actively working to improve things, a champion of positive change.

She values her ability to speak up for what’s right and advocate for sensible solutions.

In her words;

“IYABO !!!

Mother reincarnate !!!

Intentionally and consciously fighting for better, voice of reason, imperfect human, perfect heart, All round Good Human.

You will always have my utmost respect.

Always.

#IStan

Na #woman you be !”

See below;

ALSO READ: “Thank you for seeing me and loving what you see” Deborah Enenche pens sweet note to husband on their first anniversary (Photos)