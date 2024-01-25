Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi Wellington has penned a sweet note to her son, Hazaiah on his birthday today, January 25.

Taking to Instagram, the movie star shared beautiful photos of her family.

Adesua Etomi described him as their “sunshine” and the “melody” that fills their days as she expresses overjoy at having him in their lives.

According to her, he is the happiest, kindest, most intelligent and the most beautiful boy in the entire universe.

On his birthday, Adesua Etomi professed her love for undying love for her son.

She wrote;

“I married the love of my life, and God gave us the love of our lives.

Happy 3rd birthday to our sunshine, Hazaiah Olusegun Champ Wellington.

You make our lives so beautiful, and we are incredibly honoured to call you our son.

You are the happiest, kindest, most intelligent, most beautiful boy in the entire universe.

We love you more than we can possibly put into words.❤️❤️❤️”

See below:

