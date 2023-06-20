A fan of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has written an open letter to him concerning his recent content with his second wife, Judy Austin.

In a Facebook post, the content creator identified as Mr Therapist expressed displeasure on how the A-list actor has been embarrassing himself online all in the name of making content.

The fan urged Yul Edochie to act like the veteran actor he is as upcoming actors are looking up to him.

While pointing out that he is not advising Yul not to create content and cash out, Mr Therapist stated he shouldn’t condescend so low for “Facebook money”.

He wrote;

“Dear Yul,

This is coming from a fan who truly loves the legacy your father has built in the entertainment and Nollywood industry for the past 3 decades.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t create content and cash out but common!

It’s really embarrassing to see an A list actor like you that rubbed shoulders with Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola, Rita Dominic, Uche Jumbo, Mofe Damijo, etc to condescent so low for Facebook money.

Upcoming actors are looking up to you so you should act like a Veteran or at least pretend like one. Know your level sir and leave all this clout chasing contents for little men like us. 🙏

Yes, it’s your life but you’re also our mentor so we should be worried when it’s all going Gaga!

But then again, what do I know! 💁

Those days, I had search YouTube for any movie carrying yul Edochie name, just to use and catch cruise, these days, I don’t even bother again, because what I will end up seeing is Judy pranks

Those days

Actor Yul Edochie will hint us of an upcoming movie that makes sense, can I begin to mention abada na south, the funeral, best enemies, bullion Van amongst several others.

Those days, his speaker voices makes me watch his movies, I even use his short clips as my ring tone, because of the speaker sound

But then again

Like I said earlier

What do I know

Mr. Therapist”

