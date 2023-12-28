Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim Effiong and his wife, Toyosi are preparing to welcome their third child into the world.

The exciting news broke on Thursday, December 28th, as the Effiongs shared their Christmas family portrait in a joint post on Instagram.

In the photos, the beautiful couple could be seen all smiles as they pose with their two children.

Toyosi’s radiant baby bump was taking center stage in their matching red outfits.

Sharing the beautiful Christmas photos, Etim Effiong and his wife announced that they are expecting their third child.

“Belated Christmas wishes from the Etim Effiongs… all 5 of us ☺️ #GraceGrace.” The caption reads.

Fans and well-wishers were quick to flood the comments section with congratulations and heartwarming messages.

See the post below;

