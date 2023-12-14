Nollywood actor, Chuks Omalicha and his wife, Philomena Omalicha has welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Recall that the couple got married in 2018. They did their traditional wedding in Benin city, Edo State on June 14th, 2018 and their white wedding on June 16th, the same year.

Chuks and Philomena welcomed their first child, a baby boy in United States of America on the 27th of December, 2017 and their second son in 2019.

Years after the arrival of their sons, Chuks Omalicha and his wife has announced that they have welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

This comes days after their gender reveal.

Sharing beautiful photos of himself and wife in the hospital, Omalicha expressed gratitude to God as he reveals that his princess has arrived.

He wrote: “Our PRINCESS is Here💖💖 God has done it.. 💃 💃🕺🏾🕺🏾”

