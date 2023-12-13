Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti has expressed gratitude to her husband, Kazim Adeoti for his support while she was promoting her recent movie, ‘Ada Omo Daddy’.

She did this at the movie premiere, attended by many celebrities including Ruth Kadiri, Kiekie, Phyna, Mercy Eke, Bobrisky, and others.

She had given a speech before the movie started showing on December 15th in Cinemas.

In the viral video, Mercy Aigbe knelt before her husband as a gesture of gratitude.

She revealed that in effort to promote her movie, her husband turned to a skit maker.

Watch the video below:

