Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has accused her husband, Yul Edochie of having an affair with another woman.

She made this allegation in a video shared via Yul’s official Facebook page.

In the video, Judy Austin alleged that she suspects that her husband now has another woman in his life.

According to her, the time was 2 am in the morning and Yul Edochie wasn’t home yet.

The video captured the moment Yul drove in.

When Judy confronted him, Yul refused to give her a cogent reason for returning home very late.

Judy Austin further asked him whether he was having an extramarital affair but he gave no clear answer.

“I’m suspecting that Yul has a girlfriend and he’s hiding it.

See what happened last night.

Is it fair?” Judy, who has access Yul’s account, wrote.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO.

ALSO READ: Mr Eazi’s multi-million estate project in Rwanda leaves Tunde Ednut, Nedu Wazobia, others stunned (Video)