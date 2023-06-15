Nigerian singer, songwriter and businessman, Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi recently got fans and celebrities raving about his latest accomplishment.

The singer is easily on the list of Afrobeats stars who know how to maintain a low profile despite being a celebrity.

The talented Afrobeats star continues to make major money moves with panache and style, leaving his fans in astonishment.

The ‘Patek’ crooner recently took to social media with videos and pictures showcasing his latest multi-million dollar real estate investment and the stages of construction in Rwanda.

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut, who was impressed by Eazi’s quiet business actions, re-posted the clip on his social media pages and heaped praises on the musician.

He wrote;

“Had a conversation with this man today. Hmmmmmmm. No comment. This is not even Nigeria, this is RWANDA!! Talking about the richest celebs in Nigeria? Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm, no comment.

The little conversation we had this morning has changed my mindset, NO LONG THING. Silent mover, call him Mr. Eazi.”

Media personality, OAP Nedu, equally shared his thoughts on Eazi’s multi-million investment.

“He’s beyond comprehension. The things this man control..aaaah, no one comes close”

Other celebrities, Pere Egbi, Rudeboy, also commented on the videos.

Watch the video below;