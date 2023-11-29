BBNaija star, Bella Okagbue has replied to those questioning why she never had any joint endorsement with her boyfriend, Sheggz.

She revealed this during a live chat.

Bella Okagbue revealed that she and Sheggz are expensive to hire for brand deals and endorsements.

According to her, they are both well-known and respected in their industry, so they charge a lot of money for their services.

Bella added that Brands that want to work with them need to have a lot of money.

She added that she and her partner don’t plan to lower their rates anytime soon and they believes that their names are worth a lot of money.

