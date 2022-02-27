Singer Burna Boy Reportedly crashes his Ferrari In Lekki Lagos (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Afrobeat Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has reportedly crashed his Ferrari car in Lekki, Lagos.

The self-acclaimed African giant, was driving along Lekki axis in Lagos and was involved in an accident, wherein his newly acquired ride was crashed.

Recall that the singer acquired a Ferrari few months earlier. However a video making rounds online, captures Burna Boy involved in a car crash while driving along Lekki axis in Lagos.

The video captured netizens recording the award winning singer at the scene, while his car was surrounded by a crowd.

This happened in Lekki Lagos, in the early hours of Sunday, while the celebrated singer was driving alongside his convoy. He had some injuries from the accident.

Watch video below,

