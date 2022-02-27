Singer Burna Boy Reportedly crashes his Ferrari In Lekki Lagos (Video)

Afrobeat Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has reportedly crashed his Ferrari car in Lekki, Lagos.
The self-acclaimed African giant, was driving along Lekki axis in Lagos and was involved in an accident, wherein his newly acquired ride was crashed.
Recall that the singer acquired a Ferrari few months earlier. However a video making rounds online, captures Burna Boy involved in a car crash while driving along Lekki axis in Lagos.
The video captured netizens recording the award winning singer at the scene, while his car was surrounded by a crowd.
This happened in Lekki Lagos, in the early hours of Sunday, while the celebrated singer was driving alongside his convoy. He had some injuries from the accident.

