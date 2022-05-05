Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a park

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has been mocked by netizens after she posted a video online showing off her panties.

Tonto Dikeh had gone for a fun time with her close friends and son at a park, but while attempting a summersault, Tonto Dikeh showed off her panties, which her fans didn’t miss.

Many made a mockery of her in her comment section.

bigg_41 : See kpekuusss ohh

doncharlyofficia : You for kuku open am show Camara well na. I go.

nux_cutie : Tonto Baby summersault again I want to check something real quick

emperiordeaner : Seems I see something

adejuma_olamide : I for say make me self enter water but where I go come see this kind food step down

neema_prime : All of you seeing something should look more closely for Nigeria’s problems

official_jethro__ : I know u saw that”.

